“Horror movie soundtrack”: Unlikely Songs to Find in a Horror Movie

No Way These Songs Got Into Horror Movies

Music plays a super important role in horror movies, and actually in most movies in general. Even if a horror is pretty bad, they usually nail it with the soundtrack to create the right mood. But today, we’re going to remember those times when horror movies totally messed up with their music choices.

The Mutilator (Peter Yellen — Fall Break)

The Mutilator is a cult horror film released in 1984. The movie follows the story of a group of college friends who decide to spend their vacation at a beach house owned by one of their friends. The creators seemed to put all the effort in creating a frightening image, but they must have totally forgotten how important the music is for setting the right mood.

About 10 minutes into the movie, they finally show the opening credits, and this cheesy song Fall Break by Peter Yellen starts playing. It totally doesn’t fit the horror vibe and makes it feel more like a sitcom.

It Chapter Two (Juice Newton — Angel Of The Morning)

This one is definitely the most out of place. The use of Angel Of The Morning by Juice Newton in It Chapter Two just shows how the same song can be used in a right or wrong way.

The song was perfectly used in the opening sequence of Deadpool, for example. But in It Chapter Two, the hit from the 80s is playing when Eddie confronts the leper and the latter just vomits at Eddie.

It’s okay to have a disgusting scene in a horror movie. But a disgusting scene accompanied by a beautiful song is certainly not okay.

The Woman (Sean Spillane — Time To Die)

The Woman is a horror film released in 2011 that tells the story of a feral woman who is captured and held captive by a seemingly ordinary family. The movie received relatively good reviews for a horror movie, but the soundtrack doesn’t seem to be its strongest suit.

You can tell by the end of the movie when they started blasting rock music, and honestly, it hardly matched what was happening on screen, given a somewhat serious narrative.

In conclusion, music is crucial in creating the right mood for horror movies. However, sometimes filmmakers make the wrong choices and end up ruining the experience for the audience. These movies serve as a reminder that music selection should be taken seriously, especially when it comes to horror movies.

Unexpected Horror Movie Soundtracks Nontraditional Horror Movie Music Surprising Scary Movie Songs Unconventional Horror Movie Soundscapes Unusual Horror Movie Soundtracks

News Source : startefacts.com

Source Link :The Most Out of Place Songs You’d Never Expect to Hear in a Horror Movie/