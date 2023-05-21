Horry County crash involving RV and another vehicle injures 11 people, according to Horry County Fire Rescue. : Eleven hospitalized after RV and vehicle crash near Loris, according to Horry County Fire Rescue

Eleven injured in RV and vehicle crash near Loris, South Carolina according to Horry County Fire Rescue

According to Horry County Fire Rescue, an RV and another vehicle collided near Loris on Friday night, resulting in 11 people being sent to the hospital. None of the injuries were believed to be life-threatening. The crash occurred at the intersection of W. Highway 19 and Kennesaw Road, and it’s unclear how many individuals were in either vehicle. The Loris Fire Department assisted at the scene, while the South Carolina Department of Public Safety is investigating the incident. No further information is currently available.

News Source : Dennis Bright

