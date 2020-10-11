Horseman Paul Pompa Death – Dead : Paul Pompa Obituary : Cause of Death Unknown.

Horseman Paul Pompa Jr has died, according to the following statements posted on social media on October. 10, 2020.

Rest In Peace to one of the greatest owners in the game a great, but more importantly an AMAZING Man, Paul Pompa Jr. One of the nicest human being I have ever met. It was an honor to serve you not only for my dad but with CB as well. I will make you proud one day. God bless. 🙏🏼 pic.twitter.com/D3agvpSEpT

We are deeply saddened by the loss of owner, Paul Pompa, Jr., who was a true sportsman and loved racing and his horses. We enjoyed a lot of success together, most recently with Turned Aside. It was a pleasure and an honor to work for him. Our condolences to his family. pic.twitter.com/Ifx7YcxAsL

Bradley Weisbord wrote

Awful news to hear about the passing of Paul Pompa. He loved racing and racing loved him. There was not a more appreciative and thankful owner then Paul. May he Rest In Peace.

tommy massis wrote

Of all the great things horse racing has giving me the short time I spent with Paul Pompa is right up there .

Zilla Racing Stables wrote

RIP-Paul Pompa. Never personally met him, but after starting ZRS, Pompa’s horse Concert Stage (pictured with me here) was our very first claim, and would be our very first win. Every time I saw Paul’s silks on the track it brought back these memories.

Hajdari Group @thehajdarigroup wrote

He was one of my dearest friends and a GIANT among men. The most humble owner in the sport. I’ll miss him dearly. Red heartFolded hands

john macklin wrote

That is awful news. How many more days till this stinking year ends. My condolences to his family. Very nice man.

Tony wrote

Oh man – the hits keep coming in 2020. Great guy always made time to chat with me.

Alex Schettine wrote

Oh no! He was honestly one of the best people around, very kind and humble. Rest In Peace!