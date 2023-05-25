Horticulture therapy: Using Horticulture Therapy to Alleviate Depression Symptoms in Older Adults

Horticultural Therapy Can Reduce Depression Symptoms in Older Adults: A Systematic Review and Meta-Analysis

Life expectancy has increased throughout the world in the last century, resulting in a growing elderly population. Providing adequate care for this group has become a severe societal problem, especially considering the various psychosocial stressors, such as loneliness and helplessness, that they experience. Depression is a common condition among the elderly, which can cause great suffering for both persons with depression and their caregivers and lead to impaired functioning in their daily lives. While pharmacological interventions have been considered the primary treatment for depression for a long time, side effects of antidepressant medication have led scientists to look for alternatives. One of the very promising non-pharmacological alternatives for treating depression is horticultural therapy.

A recent systematic review of available research literature indicates that horticultural therapy can be effective in reducing depression symptoms in older adults. Horticultural therapy is a therapeutic practice that utilizes plants, gardens, and gardening activities to improve the physical, mental, and emotional well-being of individuals. The greatest benefits were found for those in care-providing settings participating in horticultural therapy for 4-8 weeks. The study was published in Frontiers in Public Health.

The study authors conducted a systematic review following PRISMA guidelines, searching for relevant studies published up to September 25th, 2022, in various databases, including PubMed, Embase, The Cochrane Library, and others. Studies included in this review were experimental or quasi-experimental studies conducted on persons aged 60 or older that examined the effects of horticultural therapy and included an assessment of depression as the outcome.

After screening for all the exclusion criteria, the final review was conducted on a sample of 13 studies, published in 12 papers. Of these studies, 6 were performed in China, 3 in Korea, 3 in Japan, and 1 in Poland. The studies showed that groups undergoing horticultural therapy treatments had greater reduction in depression symptoms than participants in control groups. However, there were substantial differences in effects between the studies.

The researchers noted that activities conducted in the scope of horticultural therapies differed. In some of the therapies, participants were involved in planting, and in others, they just walked through gardens. Analysis showed that studies that produced effects were those in which participants were involved in planting, while those reporting no effects on depression symptoms were studies where participants just walked through gardens.

When duration of the horticultural therapy was considered, results showed that in therapies that lasted more than 8 weeks, there was mostly no difference between experimental and control groups. However, effects were detected in studies lasting up to 8 weeks. The study authors conclude that care-providing settings were demonstrated to produce higher therapeutic effects, participatory activities produced greater outcomes than observational activities, and a course of 4–8 weeks of horticultural therapy had better outcomes.

The study contributes to the systematization of scientific knowledge on effects of horticultural therapy on symptoms of depression on the population of the elderly. However, it should be noted that all studies included in the analysis except for one were conducted in countries in east Asia. Results on other cultures might not be the same.

In conclusion, horticultural therapy can be an effective non-pharmacological alternative for treating depression in older adults. The study highlights the importance of participatory activities in horticultural therapy and the need for further research on the effects of horticultural therapy in other cultures. Horticultural therapy can be a valuable tool for improving the overall quality of life of the elderly.

