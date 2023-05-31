hospital acquired infection: En cinq ans, une augmentation de 15% des infections hospitalières chez les patients de moins de 18 ans.

The Impact of COVID-19 on Nosocomial Infections in France

The effects of COVID-19 continue to be felt in the statistics. According to the national survey published by Santé Publique France on Friday, one out of eighteen hospitalized patients in France is affected by at least one nosocomial infection, and this rebound is partly caused by the recent pandemic.

The survey was conducted among 1,155 healthcare facilities, comprising more than 150,000 patients. After remaining stagnant from 2012 to 2017 and steadily declining between 2001 and 2012, the proportion of infected patients increased by 14.7% between 2017 and 2022, as reported by Santé Publique France (SpF). In total, an average of 4,200 deaths due to a hospital-acquired infection were recorded each year between 2017 and 2022.

Ranked 17th out of 31 European countries in 2017, France will know its new position in 2024 when the consolidated results are established.

The COVID-19 Effect

The COVID-19 epidemic has weighed directly or indirectly, with “COVID nosocomial infections accounting for half of the increase,” notes Anne Berger-Carbonne, head of the unit for healthcare-associated infections and antibiotic resistance at SpF. “It’s not so bad in the wake of the terrible COVID crisis, we expected worse.”

Excluding COVID nosocomial infections, the proportion of infected patients in 2022 remains on the rise (+7.5%) but “not significantly” compared to the estimated 2017 figure, according to the health agency.

Four Most Common Bacteria Involved

Urinary tract infections, surgical interventions, pneumonia, and bacteremia (presence of bacteria in the blood) remain the main manifestations of this scourge. Four bacteria, including Escherichia coli and Staphylococcus aureus, are involved in nearly half of the cases of nosocomial infections in hospitals, almost like in 2017.

Another finding of the survey: about one in six hospitalized patients receives antibiotic treatment, a proportion up by 7.5% compared to 2017. “This is not a good sign,” notes Anne Berger-Carbonne. Antibiotic resistance (the fact that certain bacteria eventually become resistant to antibiotics) is considered a major threat by global health authorities.

“Continuing Prevention Measures”

However, the context of COVID may have changed priorities, with less emphasis on measured antibiotic use. “Antibiotic resistance prevention teams have not been spared by the healthcare crisis,” notes Anne Berger-Carbonne.

For the public health agency, these results “encourage continuing prevention measures” for nosocomial infections by targeting the most frequent ones (urinary tract infections, pneumonia, surgical site infections, and bacteremia). It is also necessary to “strengthen actions for the proper use of antibiotics.”

News Source : Thomas Séchier

Source Link :1 patient sur 18 attrape une infection à l’hôpital, +15% en cinq ans/