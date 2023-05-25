Kunal Verma – suspect arrested for molesting woman at Rajiv Gandhi Super Speciality Hospital : Hospital attendant arrested for molesting woman at Rajiv Gandhi Super Speciality Hospital

A 43-year-old woman was allegedly molested by a 25-year-old hospital attendant at Rajiv Gandhi Super Speciality Hospital in Taharpur, north-east Delhi. The accused, identified as Kunal Verma, was arrested by the police. According to DCP Rohit Meena, the woman reported that Verma touched her inappropriately while she was asleep on the fifth floor of the hospital where her husband was receiving treatment. The incident was reported on Wednesday afternoon and a case has been registered at the GTB Enclave police station under IPC Sections 354 and 354A. Verma is a resident of Dayalpur.

