“hospitality experience”: A $1000 hospitality experience with 1800 Tequila could be yours to win

Discovering the Perfect Margarita at Auckland’s Thursday Bar

Only the finest tequila is served at the finest establishments. In our pursuit of the perfect cocktail, we’ve drank our way through many of Auckland’s most-loved watering holes. It recently led us to Thursday Bar, the exclusive, members-only hideaway, where 1800 Tequila has recently teamed up with their talented mixologists and local personality Laura Hadlow on a personalised margarita that can only be described as a much-needed respite from this winter energy.

The Gran Cenote Margarita

Aptly named Gran Cenote, in homage to one of the renowned and frequently visited sanctuaries nestled along Mexico’s Riviera Maya, Hadlow’s interpretation of the timeless margarita incorporates the tropical nuances of coconut and white grapefruit, alongside the richness of cardamom, skillfully woven into the dry effervescence of Prosecco. When mixed together, it becomes a drink that leans on the exquisite flavours of 1800 Tequila for a playful cocktail that transports you far away from any winter blues.

The venue itself, hidden beneath Symonds Street, exudes opulence and seclusion, shielded from prying gazes. Its underground space emanates a modern, enigmatic ambience reminiscent of New York, and the bar serves only the finest liquors in town. Since its inception, it has played host to some of Auckland’s most lavish soirées and illustrious attendees.

As access to Thursday Bar — and this delicious 1800 cocktail, only to be served throughout July — is exclusive, we’ve managed to get our hands on the delicious recipe for the next time you host. It’s surprisingly simple and seriously delicious.

The Recipe

Ingredients:

30ml 1800 Coconut Tequila

15ml lime juice

15ml agave syrup

5 cardamom pods

30ml white grapefruit juice

Prosecco to finish

Method:

Mix agave syrup with warm water to a ratio of 50/50 and bring to a simmer with 5 cardamom pods. Let cool before use. Shake all ingredients together (except Prosecco) and double strain into a coupe cocktail glass. Top with Prosecco, garnish and enjoy.

The Ultimate 1800 Tequila Experience

And to further celebrate this fortuitous finding, we are offering the ultimate 1800 Tequila experience at members-only Thursday Bar for you and your friends (valued at $1,000). Fill out the form below to enter. T&Cs apply.

