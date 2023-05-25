“Host with the Most”: Become the Ultimate Host!

Take Your Summer Hosting to a Whole New Level with These Tips

Summer is the perfect time to invite friends and family over for some outdoor fun. Whether it’s a BBQ, pool party, or just a get-together, you want to make sure your guests have a great time. That’s why we talked to Stacie Krajchi-Tom, a hospitality expert, about how you can take your summer hosting to a whole new level.

Get Creative with Decorations

One of the best ways to impress your guests is to create a fun and festive atmosphere. Don’t be afraid to get creative with your decorations. You can use colorful tablecloths, bright flowers, and even string lights to create a fun and inviting space. Stacie recommends using items from World Market to add a unique touch to your decor. “World Market has a great selection of outdoor decor that can really set the mood for your party,” she says.

Offer a Variety of Refreshments

Summer is all about staying cool and hydrated, so make sure you offer a variety of refreshing drinks and snacks. Stacie suggests serving up some delicious summer cocktails, such as margaritas or mojitos, along with some tasty appetizers like bruschetta or grilled veggies. “It’s important to have a variety of options so that everyone can find something they like,” she says.

Provide Plenty of Seating

Another important aspect of summer hosting is making sure your guests are comfortable. Stacie recommends providing plenty of seating options, such as chairs, benches, and even blankets for lounging on the grass. “You want to make sure everyone has a place to sit and relax,” she says. “And don’t forget to add some cushions or pillows for extra comfort.”

Plan Fun Activities

No summer party is complete without some fun activities. Stacie suggests planning some games or activities that everyone can participate in, such as a cornhole tournament or a water balloon toss. “It’s a great way to get everyone involved and having fun,” she says. “And don’t forget to have some music playing in the background to keep the energy up.”

Make Your Guests Feel Welcome

Lastly, Stacie stresses the importance of making your guests feel welcome. “Greet everyone with a smile and make sure they know where everything is,” she says. “And don’t be afraid to introduce people to each other if they don’t know each other already.” She also suggests providing some small favors or gifts as a way to show your appreciation for your guests.

Conclusion

Summer hosting can be a lot of fun, but it takes some planning and effort to make sure your guests have a great time. By following these tips from Stacie Krajchi-Tom, you can take your summer hosting to a whole new level. Remember to get creative with your decorations, offer a variety of refreshments, provide plenty of seating, plan fun activities, and make your guests feel welcome. With these tips, your summer parties are sure to be a hit!

Hosting tips and tricks Hosting etiquette and manners Entertaining guests at home Party planning and organizing Home decor and ambiance for hosting

News Source : wkyc.com

Source Link :Be the Host with the Most!/