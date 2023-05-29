“hostage crisis in southern Thailand” today : Man holds child hostage at southern Thailand school – Breaking News

Man Holds Child Hostage at School in Southern Thailand: Breaking News today 2023.

A man in southern Thailand took his own child hostage at Phubodin Pittayalai School in the Lang Suan district of Chum Phon province. The man arrived at the school with a rifle looking for his child before leaving with the child. Officers from Lang Suan Police Station managed to persuade the man to surrender and release the child. The man’s identity and motive have not yet been revealed.

News Source : Petch Petpailin

