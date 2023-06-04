Hot and Cold Brewed System : Ninja CP307: A Versatile Hot and Cold Brewing System for Coffee and Tea Lovers, Featuring Auto-iQ, Multiple Sizes and Styles, Temperature Settings, Thermal Carafe, Frother, and Dishwasher-Safe Parts in Sleek Black Design.

Black Ninja CP307 Hot and Cold Brewed System with Auto-iQ, 6 Sizes and 5 Styles, 5 Tea Settings, Frother, 50 oz Thermal Carafe, Coffee & Tea Baskets, and Dishwasher Safe Parts for Making Tea and Coffee



The Ninja Hot and Cold Brewed System is a revolutionary brewing system that gives coffee and tea enthusiasts the ability to enjoy hot, flavorful cups of coffee and tea, as well as over-ice beverages, all powered by Advanced Thermal Flavor Extraction Technology with Auto-iQ. With this innovative system, you can choose between smooth, naturally sweet Cold Brewed coffee or tea and vivid, authentic flavored Hot Brewed iced coffee or tea that’s never diluted. This is a perfect solution for those who want to go beyond the coffeehouse and enjoy delicious coffee and tea from the comfort of their own home.

One of the unique features of the Ninja Hot and Cold Brewed System is its separate baskets for brewing coffee and loose or bagged tea. This ensures that the flavors are kept separate, thereby enhancing the taste of your coffee and tea. The system also recognizes what’s in the basket and automatically displays coffee or tea options. This makes it easier to select the right option for your desired beverage. With six different brew sizes ranging from a single cup to an XL cup, travel size, XL travel size, and half or full carafe, you can brew anything you desire with your coffee maker.

Another impressive feature of the Ninja Hot and Cold Brewed System is its five different brew styles. You can choose your style with Classic, Rich, Over Ice, Cold Brew, or Specialty. This means you can customize your coffee and tea to your liking, whether you prefer a bold and robust flavor or a lighter and smoother taste. Additionally, the system allows you to select your tea type, and it will know the right temperature and number of steps needed to brew the perfect cup of tea.

Finally, the 50 oz. (10-Cup) Thermal Carafe is double-walled to keep your coffee and tea hot for up to 2 hours, with no warming plate required. This is a great feature for those who prefer to enjoy their coffee and tea at a leisurely pace, without worrying about it getting cold. This brewing system is perfect for coffee and tea lovers who want to go beyond the coffeehouse and enjoy delicious, high-quality beverages from the comfort of their own home.

In conclusion, the Ninja Hot and Cold Brewed System is a must-have brewing system for anyone who loves coffee and tea. With its Advanced Thermal Flavor Extraction Technology with Auto-iQ, separate baskets for brewing coffee and tea, smart basket recognition, six brew sizes, five brew styles, and the ability to select your tea type, this brewing system offers a level of customization that is unmatched by any other brewing system on the market. Plus, with its 50 oz. (10-Cup) Thermal Carafe, you can enjoy hot coffee and tea for up to 2 hours without worrying about it getting cold. So, go beyond the coffeehouse and experience the delicious taste of coffee and tea from the comfort of your own home with the Ninja Hot and Cold Brewed System.



