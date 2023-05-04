“Hot car death memoir” : Memoir penned by mother of toddler who died in hot car in Ridgefield, CT

Mother Writes Memoir About Tragic Death of Toddler in Hot Car

Lindsey Rogers-Seitz, the mother of a Ridgefield toddler who died in a hot car in 2014, has written a memoir about her experience with “unimaginable pain, love, and the challenges of forgiveness on the other side of brokenness.”

Released on Tuesday, “The Gift of Ben: Loving through Imperfection” details the ongoing battle through pain and sadness that Rogers-Seitz faced after losing her son, as well as the discrimination she faced from local law enforcement and child protective services after being diagnosed with bipolar disorder.

The tragic incident occurred on July 7, 2014, when 15-month-old Benjamin Seitz was left in a rear-facing car seat all day after his father, Kyle, thought he had dropped the child off at daycare. Kyle was later charged with the boy’s death and ultimately received a suspended sentence.

In her memoir, Rogers-Seitz chronicles the aftermath of her son’s death, from the moment she found out he had died to the realization that her husband was at fault. She also discusses

