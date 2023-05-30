“Hot car safety”: Tips to prevent deaths caused by hot cars

The Danger of Hot Cars: Why Leaving Children and Pets in Vehicles is Deadly

As summer heats up in the Midwest, many locals are excited to enjoy the warm weather. However, experts want to remind the public that some “fun in the sun” can quickly turn deadly. Since 1998, at least 943 children have died of pediatric vehicular heat stroke, with eight of those deaths occurring in Wisconsin. According to the Kids and Car Safety organization, at least six children have already died this year.

Why Hot Cars are So Dangerous

When a car is parked in direct sunlight, even on a mild day, the temperature inside can quickly rise. In fact, a hot car can turn deadly in as little as 10 minutes. “These vehicles essentially get turned into…just like an oven,” says Milwaukee Fire Chief Aaron Lipski. This is especially dangerous for children and pets because they do not regulate their body temperature as well as adults do.

Preventing Hot Car Deaths

Experts say that minors are often forgotten or accidentally left behind in hot cars, while dogs are more likely to be left unattended on purpose. However, leaving dogs in hot cars is just as dangerous as leaving children. Wisconsin is one of 25 states with a hot car law in place. Wisconsin’s “Good Samaritan Law,” passed in 2015, protects those who break a car window to rescue a vulnerable person or pet. However, there are certain requirements that must be followed:

Check if the doors are locked

If the doors are locked, attempt to find the person responsible for the child or pet

If you cannot locate them, contact law enforcement

You can attempt to gain entry and break one of the windows, but make sure to break the one that’s far away from the child or pet

Experts suggest making it a habit to “look before you lock.” Always check the back seat every time you leave the vehicle. To make it easier, leave an item like your phone or purse, which you’ll likely reach for because you’ll need it throughout the day. Keeping a stuffed animal in the passenger seat next to you can also serve as a visual reminder that your child is still with you.

Conclusion

Hot cars can be deadly for children and pets, even on mild days. Wisconsin has a “Good Samaritan Law” in place to protect those who break a car window to rescue a vulnerable person or pet. However, it’s important to follow certain requirements before breaking a window. To prevent hot car deaths from ever occurring, make it a habit to “look before you lock” and always check the back seat every time you leave the vehicle.

Hot car safety tips Preventing hot car fatalities Leaving children in cars prevention Heatstroke prevention in vehicles Keeping pets safe in hot cars

News Source : CBS58

Source Link :How to avoid hot car deaths/