Hot-Rolled Steel: Latest Updates on AD/CV: Recent Evaluations, Hot-Rolled Steel, Tube and Pipe Products, Violet Hue

Recent Antidumping and Countervailing Duty Actions in International Trade

The International Trade Administration and International Trade Commission have announced several actions in antidumping and countervailing duty cases. These actions aim to ensure fair trade practices and protect domestic industries from unfair competition.

Hot-Rolled Steel from Korea

In the final results of the administrative review of the CV duty order on hot-rolled steel flat products from Korea, the net subsidy rate is 0.32 percent for the period of Jan. 1 through Dec. 31, 2020. This action aims to prevent the dumping of subsidized steel products into the US market, which can harm domestic steel producers.

New Reviews

The International Trade Administration has initiated administrative reviews of several AD and/or CV duty orders for the periods March 1, 2022, through Feb. 28, 2023 (AD) and Jan. 1 through Dec. 31, 2022 (CV). These reviews may result in new or different assessment and cash deposit rates for entries of subject goods. The reviews include circular welded carbon steel pipes and tubes from Thailand (AD), corrosion inhibitors from China (AD/CV), difluoromethane from China (AD), forged steel fluid blocks from Germany (AD and CV), glycine from China (AD), granular polytetrafluoroethylene resin from India and Russia (AD and CV), light-walled welded rectangular carbon steel tubing from Taiwan (AD), new pneumatic off-the-road tires from India (AD/CV), pentafluoroethane (R-125) from China (AD), sulfanilic acid from India (CV), uncoated paper from Brazil and Portugal (AD), and vertical shaft engines from China (AD/CV).

Pipes and Tubes

The International Trade Commission has made sunset review determinations on welded carbon steel pipes and tubes from India, Thailand, Turkey, Brazil, Korea, Mexico, and Taiwan. The revocation of AD duty orders on welded carbon steel pipes and tubes from India, Thailand, and Turkey would likely lead to a continuation or recurrence of dumping at margins up to 87.93 percent for India, 15.6 percent for Thailand, and 23.12 percent for Turkey. Similarly, the revocation of AD duty orders on circular welded non-alloy steel pipe from Brazil, Korea, Mexico, and Taiwan would likely lead to a continuation or recurrence of dumping at margins up to 103.38 percent for Brazil, 1.2 percent for Korea, 7.32 percent for Mexico, and 27.65 percent for Taiwan.

Small-Diameter Pipe

The International Trade Commission has made a sunset review determination that the revocation of the AD duty order on small-diameter seamless carbon and alloy standard, line, and pressure pipe from Germany would likely lead to a continuation or recurrence of dumping at margins up to 57.72 percent. This action aims to protect the domestic pipe industry from unfair competition.

Violet Pigment

The International Trade Administration has rescinded the administrative review of the AD duty order on carbazole violet pigment 23 from India for the period Dec. 1, 2021, through Nov. 30, 2022. The Customs and Border Protection will assess AD duties on entries of subject goods at the applicable cash deposit rates. This action ensures that importers comply with the regulations and do not import subsidized goods.

Conclusion

The International Trade Administration and International Trade Commission have taken several actions in antidumping and countervailing duty cases. These actions aim to promote fair trade practices and protect domestic industries from unfair competition. Importers and exporters need to stay informed about these actions to avoid liability and comply with the regulations.

