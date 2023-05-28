“hot tea recipe”: Here’s the Recipe for Hot Tea and Potato Sticks to Kickstart Your Day

Potato Sticks: A Delicious and Easy Snack Recipe

Potato is a versatile vegetable and is often used in many dishes. One such dish is potato sticks, which are easy to make and taste delicious. Whether you are looking for a quick breakfast option or a snack to munch on, potato sticks are a great choice. In this article, we will share an easy recipe for potato sticks that you can make at home.

Ingredients

Five medium-sized potatoes

Two teaspoons finely chopped coriander leaves

1 bowl cornstarch

Half teaspoon red chili powder

Quarter teaspoon garlic powder

1 small bowl mozzarella cheese

Water as required

Salt to taste

Oil for frying

Method

Wash and peel the potatoes and cut them into round slices. Boil water in a pan and put the potato slices in it. Boil for 15 minutes. Separate the water and mash the potato slices with a masher. Add cornstarch, finely chopped coriander leaves, red chili powder, garlic powder, and salt to the mashed potatoes. Mix well. Add mozzarella cheese to the potato mixture and mash it well to prepare the dough. Let the dough rest for 15 minutes to set. Make a ball of the dough and roll it out to a little thickness. Cut the rolled-out dough lengthwise with a cutter or knife. Heat oil in a pan and fry the potato sticks by turning them. Serve hot with your favorite sauce.

Potato sticks are a great snack to serve at parties or get-togethers. They are also a hit with kids and can be a good option for their lunchbox. You can experiment with the spices and cheese to make them more flavorful. You can also add other vegetables like carrots or peas to the dough to make them more nutritious.

Conclusion

Potato sticks are a simple yet delicious snack that can be made with just a few ingredients. With this easy recipe, you can make them at home and enjoy them anytime. They are crispy on the outside and soft on the inside, making them a perfect snack to munch on. So, the next time you are looking for a quick snack option, give this recipe a try.

