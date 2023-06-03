“Hot tub chemical maintenance kit” : Spa and Hot Tub Chemical Balancer Maintenance Kit with SpaGuard Total Alkalinity Increaser, Calcium Increaser, pH Increaser, pH Decreaser, and LeisureQuip ScumBoat Scum Absorber.

Maintenance Kit for Spa and Hot Tub Chemical Balancing – Includes SpaGuard Total Alkalinity Increaser, Calcium Increaser, pH Increaser, pH Decreaser, and LeisureQuip ScumBoat Scum Absorber.



Maintaining a spa or hot tub can be a tedious task, especially if you don’t have the right tools or products to help you out. A chemical balancer maintenance kit can make the process a lot easier and more effective. The Spa and Hot Tub Chemical Balancer Maintenance Kit is an excellent option for new hot tub owners or anyone looking to simplify their spa maintenance routine.

The kit contains five essential products that work together to balance the water in your spa or hot tub. SpaGuard Total Alkalinity Increaser is one of the products in the kit that raises the alkalinity of your spa and reduces pH bounce. Low alkalinity can cause corrosion to your equipment, which can be expensive to fix or replace. By maintaining the right alkalinity level, you can prevent surface corrosion and equipment damage while balancing the water for bather comfort.

SpaGuard pH Decreaser and pH Increaser are two other products in the kit that raise or lower pH levels. Proper pH balance is crucial for the effectiveness of sanitizers and shock treatments. If the pH level is too high or too low, the sanitizers and shock treatments won’t work effectively, leaving your hot tub water dirty and potentially harmful. By using the products in the kit, you can easily adjust the pH level to the optimal level, ensuring that your spa is clean and safe for use.

Another product in the kit is SpaGuard Calcium Hardness Increaser, which raises the calcium level of your spa. Low calcium levels can cause corrosion to your equipment and damage to your spa’s surface. By increasing the calcium level, you can protect against corrosion and extend the life of your equipment. It’s an essential product for anyone who wants to maintain their spa or hot tub’s longevity.

The LeisureQuip ScumBoat Scum Absorber is the final product in the kit. It’s a unique product that absorbs up to 40 times its weight in oils, grime, scum, and other debris. The ScumBoat Scum Absorber is placed in your hot tub or pool, where it floats on the surface and traps any debris that would typically form a waterline build-up. It’s an effective and convenient way to keep your spa or hot tub clean and prevent waterline build-up.

In conclusion, the Spa and Hot Tub Chemical Balancer Maintenance Kit is an excellent investment for anyone who owns a spa or hot tub. The kit contains all the essential products you need to maintain the water in your spa or hot tub, ensuring that it’s clean, safe, and comfortable for use. The products are easy to use, effective, and tested and proven to work. Whether you’re a new hot tub owner or a seasoned veteran, the Spa and Hot Tub Chemical Balancer Maintenance Kit is an excellent addition to your spa maintenance routine.



