If you’re looking for a reliable and effective way to keep bacteria and algae at bay in your pool or hot tub, the Leisure Time Spa 56 Chlorinating Granules are a must-have. These granules are specially formulated to offer a steady source of chlorine to your pool, making it easy to maintain proper sanitation levels. The granules are also stabilized against UV radiation, ensuring that they dissolve quickly and completely in your pool.

One of the great things about the Leisure Time Chlorinating Granules is that they are easy to apply and can be used for routine sanitation. They can also be used as a shock treatment to quickly eliminate any bacteria or algae that may have accumulated in your pool. Additionally, the granules are almost pH neutral, which means they won’t upset the balance of chemicals in your water. This makes it easy to maintain a healthy and balanced environment for you and your family to enjoy.

The active ingredient in the Leisure Time Chlorinating Granules is Sodium Dichloro-s-Triazinetrione Dihydrate. This powerful ingredient is EPA approved and has been proven to effectively kill bacteria and algae in pools and hot tubs. It is also compatible with chlorine sanitizing systems, making it a great choice for anyone who is looking for a reliable and effective way to keep their pool or hot tub clean and healthy.

Leisure Time is a trusted brand that has been developed specifically for use in spas, hot tubs, and jacuzzies. Their water care products are both economical and powerful enough for even the toughest jobs. Within their wide selection of products, they offer everything from algaecides and deposit control formulas to non-chlorine shock treatments, powerful surface cleaners, clarifiers, enzyme-based cleaners, and more.

If you’re a fan of Leisure Time, you may want to check out some of the other similar brands from their parent company, Sigura. With brands like HTH, Applied Biochemists, GLB, Spa Selections, and PooLife, Sigura has a long heritage and more than a century of experience in developing innovative water treatment solutions for use in pools, lakes, ponds, hot tubs, and more. At Sigura, they have an unparalleled passion, pride, and commitment to delivering superior water treatments that improve the environment and enhance the security, health, and safety of the global communities they serve.

In conclusion, the Leisure Time Spa 56 Chlorinating Granules are a must-have for anyone who wants to keep their pool or hot tub clean and healthy. With their quick dissolving formula, EPA approved active ingredient, and compatibility with chlorine sanitizing systems, these granules are a reliable and effective way to maintain proper sanitation levels. Additionally, the fact that they are almost pH neutral and won’t upset the balance of chemicals in your water makes them a great choice for anyone who wants to maintain a healthy and balanced environment in their pool or hot tub.



