Hot Tub Sanitizer : FROG @Ease: The Effortless Hot Tub Sanitizing Solution with Minerals and SmartChlor Technology for Dual Bacteria Killing, Free from Cyanuric Acid.

FROG @Ease Floating Sanitizing System for Hot Tubs: A Convenient and Effective Self-Regulating Sanitizer with Minerals and SmartChlor Technology that Eliminates Bacteria in Two Ways, Without Cyanuric Acid.



Price: $56.95

(as of Jun 01,2023 05:57:23 UTC – Details)





A pool filter is a crucial part of any swimming pool or hot tub. It is responsible for removing debris, dirt, and other contaminants from the water, ensuring that it remains clean and clear. However, not all pool filters are created equal, and some are more effective than others. In this article, we’ll discuss the benefits of using FROG @ease, a unique pool filter system that offers a range of advantages over traditional chlorine-based filters.

FROG @ease is a revolutionary pool filter system that uses SmartChlor, a patented chlorine formula that adds a low level of chlorine only when needed. This means that you use up to 75% less chlorine than with traditional filters, making the water easier on your skin, hair, swimsuits, and the hot tub’s surfaces. SmartChlor is also much gentler than traditional chlorine, which means that it won’t cause skin irritation or other side effects.

In addition to SmartChlor, FROG @ease also uses FROG Sanitizing Minerals to create fresh mineral water for continuous crystal clear water and peace of mind. These minerals kill bacteria, condition the water for softness, and absorb acid to help keep pH balanced. Unlike traditional chlorine-based filters, FROG @ease doesn’t rely solely on chlorine to keep the water clean. Instead, it uses a combination of chlorine and minerals, which work together to create a powerful and effective cleaning system.

One of the main advantages of using FROG @ease is that it has its own testing method, which is much easier than other test strips. With traditional test strips, you need to match colors and interpret the results, which can be confusing and time-consuming. However, with FROG @ease, one color match on the test strip easily shows when chlorine replacement is needed. This means that you can quickly and easily monitor the water quality and ensure that it remains clean and clear.

Another benefit of using FROG @ease is that it’s incredibly easy to use. The floating system includes FROG @ease Test Strips, Jump Start, and FROG Sanitizing Minerals, which means that you have everything you need to keep your pool or hot tub clean and clear. Simply place the floating system in the water and let it do its job. The SmartChlor technology will ensure that the water remains clean and clear, while the FROG Sanitizing Minerals will help to keep the pH balanced and the water soft.

In conclusion, FROG @ease is a revolutionary pool filter system that offers a range of benefits over traditional chlorine-based filters. With SmartChlor technology and FROG Sanitizing Minerals, you can enjoy crystal clear water and peace of mind, knowing that your pool or hot tub is clean and safe. Plus, with its easy-to-use testing method and floating system, FROG @ease is the perfect choice for anyone who wants to enjoy their pool or hot tub without worrying about maintenance or cleaning. So why wait? Try FROG @ease today and see the difference for yourself!



