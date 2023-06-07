“hot tub sanitizer” : Sanitizing Minerals for Hot Tubs – FROG Filter Mate

Sanitizing Minerals for Hot Tubs – FROG Filter Mate



FROG Filter Mate is an innovative sanitizing mineral formula that has been patented to destroy bacteria. This product is designed to work with a low level of chlorine or bromine, making it much less work for you and providing peace of mind without worry. The FROG Filter Mate is uniquely formulated to neutralize acids, which helps keep pH balanced without the need for constant monitoring. This feature provides a significant advantage, as it reduces the need for maintenance, and hot tub water is cleaner and clearer.

The FROG Filter Mate is a prefilled product, which means that there is no mess, guesswork, or stress. All you have to do is to drop it into the skimmer and let it do its job. This product works by using minerals to help keep the pH balanced, which results in clearer water that shines. Additionally, the minerals condition the water, making it softer to the touch. This feature is particularly beneficial for individuals with sensitive skin or allergies, as it reduces the likelihood of skin irritation.

The FROG Filter Mate is an excellent product for those who want to make hot tub water care easier. Compared to the minimum ANSI recommended chlorine level of 2.0 ppm for a hot tub, the FROG Filter Mate requires much less chlorine or bromine. This means that you can use up to 50% less chlorine or bromine, which is a significant cost-saving feature. The FROG Sanitizing Minerals work together with chlorine or bromine to kill bacteria in two ways, providing you with more peace of mind and a healthier hot tub environment.

In conclusion, the FROG Filter Mate is an innovative product that is designed to make hot tub water care easier. This product is uniquely formulated to neutralize acids, which helps keep pH balanced with less monitoring. The FROG Sanitizing Minerals work together with chlorine or bromine to kill bacteria in two ways, providing you with more peace of mind and a healthier hot tub environment. This product is prefilled, which means that there is no mess, guesswork, or stress. The FROG Filter Mate is an excellent investment for anyone who wants to enjoy cleaner, clearer, softer, and easier to take care of hot tub water.



