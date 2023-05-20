Hotel room sexual assault.: Man from Brumley charged with breaking into hotel room and sexually assaulting a woman

Charles Talley Jr., a 44-year-old man from Brumley, Missouri, has been charged with second-degree sodomy, first-degree burglary, and attempted first-degree burglary after he allegedly broke into a hotel room at the Quail’s Nest and sexually assaulted a woman. Talley is being held without bond at the Camden County Jail, and a court date has not yet been announced. He was identified from surveillance footage, and the owner of the hotel, as well as two employees, also identified him from a photo.
