“Hotel Royal Cliff Kanpur”: कानपुर के प्रसिद्ध होटल रॉयल क्लिफ की ऑनलाइन बुकिंग करें, कमरे की कीमत, समीक्षा, फोटो और पता जानें | रॉयल क्लिफ होटल रेस्तरां, कानपुर में सर्वश्रेष्ठ होटल सूची में | Latest News in Hindi, Newstrack Samachar, Aaj Ki Taja Khabar

Hotel Royal Cliff Kanpur: A Royal Experience in the Heart of the City

Kanpur city, located in the state of Uttar Pradesh, is known for its rich history and famous landmarks. It is also home to numerous restaurants that are loved by locals and tourists alike. With millions of visitors coming from all over the country and the world, there are several hotels in the city that cater to their accommodation needs. One such hotel that offers a royal experience is the Hotel Royal Cliff Kanpur.

A Beautiful Hotel in Kanpur

The Hotel Royal Cliff Kanpur is a magnificent hotel that offers several luxurious services. Guests can enjoy an outdoor swimming pool, free private parking, a fitness center, and a lounge. The hotel also offers excellent rooms for accommodation.

Rooms with a View

This 4-star hotel offers stunning views of the city from every room. Guests can also enjoy a rooftop terrace and an indoor pool. The hotel has a 24-hour front desk and free Wi-Fi in all rooms.

Modern Amenities in Every Room

Each room in this hotel offers modern amenities such as a desk, an electric kettle, a mini-bar, a safety deposit box, a flat-screen TV, and a private bathroom with a shower. The hotel provides bed linen and towels in every room.

Multiple Restaurants within the Hotel

The hotel also has several restaurants that offer a variety of options for guests, including a daily breakfast buffet. Guests can enjoy Chinese, Indian, and other delicious cuisines.

Location

The Hotel Royal Cliff Kanpur is located just 5.3 km from Kanpur Central Railway Station and 6.9 km from Kanpur Airport. The hotel is situated at 113/72, Swaroop Nagar, Opposite Motijheel Gate No. 1, 208002 Kanpur.

Kanpur hotels Hotel Royal Cliff Kanpur Online hotel booking Kanpur Kanpur hotel reviews Latest news on Kanpur hotels

News Source : Kajal Sharma

Source Link :kanpur famous hotel royal cliff booking online check room price reviews photos and address location hotel royal cliff restorent in kanpur best hotels list Latest News in Hindi, Newstrack Samachar, Aaj Ki Taja Khabar/