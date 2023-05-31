Hours and Prices: All You Need to Know: Prices and Hours Included

Louisville-Area Public Pools Open for the 2023 Swim Season

As Memorial Day officially marked the beginning of summer, Louisville-area public pools have kicked off the 2023 swim season. Two Louisville public pools, splash pads, and several regional pools have opened for the season, providing a refreshing escape from the summer heat.

Louisville Public Pools

According to the city’s website, two Louisville public pools will be open for the summer from June 3 through Aug. 5. Nelson Hornbeck Park and Sun Valley Park will be open from noon to 5 p.m., Tuesday to Sunday, and Monday and Tuesday and Thursday to Sunday, respectively. Children 12 and younger must be accompanied by someone at least 13 years old. Admission for those 13 and older is $3, while ages 12 and younger is $2. There are no refunds.

Spraygrounds and Spraypads

The city also provides a full list of spraygrounds and spraypads that are open from dawn to dusk. Modern spraygrounds include “interactive and/or complex spray elements with electronic timing,” while traditional spraypads are “converted wading pools, typically with a single obelisk that sprays water.” Some of these locations include Algonquin Park, Crescent Hill Park, and Cherokee Park, among others.

Mary T. Meagher Aquatic Center

The Mary T. Meagher Aquatic Center in Louisville offers lap swim, water exercise, swim lessons, weight rooms, and cardio equipment. Children younger than 13 must be accompanied by a guardian. Admission is $3 for ages 3-12, $8 for ages 13-54, and $4.50 for those 55 and older. Monthly and yearly membership prices are available.

Bullitt County Public Pools

Two Bullitt County pools are open for the season: Maryville Pool and Mt. Washington Pool. Maryville Pool is open 2 p.m. to 8 p.m., Monday through Thursday, and noon to 7 p.m., Friday through Sunday. Mt. Washington Pool is open from noon to 6 p.m., Monday, Wednesday, and Thursday, and noon to 7 p.m., Friday to Sunday. The Shepherdsville pool is closed indefinitely. The admission cost for Bullitt County pools is $5, and YMCA members are free.

Jeffersonville Aquatic Center

The Jeffersonville Aquatic Center in Southern Indiana is open daily until Aug. 6 and will be open weekends only starting Aug. 12 with Labor Day, Sep. 4, being the final day. Admission is $7 for Jeffersonville residents, $9 for other Indiana residents, and $11 for others. All rates are for children one and up with no refunds or rainchecks. Group rates and season passes are available.

Clarksville Cove Family Aquatic Center

The Clarksville Cove Family Aquatic Center in Southern Indiana includes splash pads, slides, pool, and a café, alongside a private party zone for birthdays. The water here is heated so it’s never “too cold.” The center is open 11 a.m. to 6 p.m., daily, until July 30, and will be open for weekends only from Aug. 5 to Aug. 13. Daily admission is $8 for Indiana residents, $16 for others, and $2 for children ages two and younger. Group rates and season passes are available.

Sellersburg Town Pool

The Sellersburg Town Pool in Southern Indiana offers swim lessons, hosts swim meets, and birthday parties. The pool is open noon to 6 p.m., Monday to Friday, 11 a.m. to 6 p.m., Saturday, and 1-6 p.m. Sunday. Twilight swims are until 8 p.m., Tuesday and Thursday. Daily admission for ages 3 and older is $5 for Sellersburg residents, $6 for Indiana residents, and $10 for others. Group rates and family passes are available. The pool closes at 4:30 p.m., June 5, 12, 22, and 26, for swim meets.

River Run Family Water Park

This public pool in New Albany, Indiana, features waterslides and a lazy river for kids as well as a splash pool for toddlers. The facility is open from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m., Thursday through Tuesday, until Sept. 3. Admission is $9 for Floyd County residents, $12 for Indiana residents, and $17 for others. Season passes and group rates (in advance) are available. There are no refunds for inclement weather.

Conclusion

With the summer heat upon us, taking a dip in the pool is a refreshing way to stay cool. From Louisville public pools to Bullitt County and Southern Indiana public pools, there are plenty of options to choose from. Whether you prefer a traditional pool or a modern sprayground, these public pools offer fun for the whole family. So grab your sunscreen and towel and head to your nearest public pool to make a splash this summer!

News Source : Rae Johnson

Source Link :Everything you need to know, prices and hours/