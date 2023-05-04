House design layouts : Report Recommends Simplified House Design Layouts

Introduction

A report on the cost of house construction will be presented to Cabinet by Minister for Housing Darragh O’Brien. The aim of the study is to support the reduction in costs for the residential sector, including both house and apartment development. The report compares construction costs in Dublin with costs in Denmark, Germany, the Netherlands, and the UK, as well as specific cities such as Copenhagen, Berlin, Utrecht, and Birmingham.

Construction Costs

Construction costs account for approximately 50% of delivery costs in the residential sector. The report recommends developing standardised approaches to the design of housing and simplified layouts to reduce costs.

Comparison of Costs

The analysis concluded that construction costs to build the same scheme house in Birmingham to the same specification as is built in Dublin are approximately 15% lower on a cost per square metre basis. However, the report notes that this is due to a combination of differences in local market conditions and labour costs, as well as differences in scope such as no en-suites or fitted wardrobes and differences in sizing. In addition, houses of 93sqm were common in Birmingham as opposed to houses in Dublin, which are typically around 110sqm and larger.

The report also found that building the same apartment to the same specification as for Dublin is a similar cost in the four European locations reviewed. However, the construction cost for the apartment built to the actual specification in these locations can be up to 30% lower due to differences in scope, specification, and unit sizing.

Recommendations

The report includes seven recommendations, one of which is the development of standardised design specifications for student accommodation.