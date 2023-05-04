“House fire Clovis” : Clovis House Fire Claims Lives of Two Children

Two Children Die in Clovis House Fire

Multiple agencies, including a crimes unit, are investigating a tragic incident that took place in Clovis, New Mexico on Wednesday. A house fire claimed the lives of two young children, leaving the community in mourning.

The Incident

The fire broke out on Axtell Street before 10 a.m. on Wednesday. Clovis police officers were quickly on the scene and attempted to enter the burning building to save the children, but the intensity of the fire and smoke made it impossible to do so.

Investigation Begins

As of now, the cause of the fire is unknown, and authorities are conducting a thorough investigation. Multiple agencies, including a crimes unit, are involved in the investigation. The community is urged to come forward with any information that may be helpful in determining how the fire started.

A Tragic Loss for the Community

The loss of two young lives is a tragedy that is felt deeply by the entire community. The families of the children, as well as their friends and neighbors, are struggling to come to terms with the loss.

As the investigation continues, it is important for the community to come together to support those affected by the fire. Grief counseling services may be available for those in need, and community members are encouraged to reach out to one another during this difficult time.

How to Help

The Clovis Police Department is asking anyone with information about the fire to come forward. If you have any information, you are urged to call Clovis Police at 575-769-1921 or the Curry County Crime Stoppers at 575-763-7000.

Additionally, there may be ways to offer support to the families affected by the fire. Community members are encouraged to reach out to local organizations or churches to find out how they can help.

Moving Forward

While the community mourns the loss of two young lives, it is important to remember that Clovis is a strong and resilient community. By coming together and supporting one another, the community can begin to heal and move forward.

As the investigation continues, the community is urged to remain vigilant and to continue to share any information that may be helpful. And most importantly, the community is encouraged to support one another and to come together during this difficult time.

News Source : KOB.com

Source Link :2 children dead after house fire in Clovis/