“House fire Ho Chi Minh City” today : One person dead, another injured in Ho Chi Minh City house fire

“House fire Ho Chi Minh City” today : One person dead, another injured in Ho Chi Minh City house fire

Posted on May 26, 2023

One person killed and another injured in Ho Chi Minh City house fire today 2023.
The police in Tan Phu District, HCMC, were investigating a house fire on To Hieu Street in Hiep Tan Ward. The fire alarm was received at 2:55 pm on May 26, and the police have not yet released any further information about the incident.

News Source : Callender

  1. House fire Ho Chi Minh City
  2. Fatal house fire Vietnam
  3. Fire safety prevention tips
  4. Ho Chi Minh City emergency services
  5. Fire damage restoration services
Post Views: 13

Leave a Reply