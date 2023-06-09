House fire in Angle Park results in woman’s death

Woman Dies in Angle Park House Fire

A tragic incident occurred in Angle Park as a woman lost her life in a house fire. The incident took place on Monday night, and the cause of the fire is still being investigated.

The fire broke out in the front room of the house where the woman was staying. Neighbors spotted the flames and immediately called the fire department. Despite the efforts of the firefighters, the woman was unable to be rescued in time.

The identity of the woman has not been disclosed yet, and the police are still investigating the cause of the fire. The incident has left the community in shock and mourning, and our thoughts are with the family and friends of the victim during this difficult time.

