House Party Shooting in Carson Leaves 8 Injured, 2 in Critical Condition







Carson Shooting Leaves 8 Injured, 2 in Critical Condition

Carson shooting news House party shooting in Carson Gun violence in California Victims of Carson shooting Police investigation of Carson shooting

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Eight people were injured, two critically, after a shooting broke out at a house party in Carson.The incident occurred late Saturday night and authorities are still investigating the motive behind the shooting.According to witnesses, several shots were fired and chaos ensued as party-goers attempted to flee the scene.The victims were transported to nearby hospitals for treatment and are currently in stable condition, with the exception of the two who are still in critical condition.Anyone with information regarding the shooting is urged to contact the authorities.