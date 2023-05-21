Household air pollution and health – World Health Organization : Household Air Pollution and Health 2018 – World Health Organization

“Health Impacts of Household Air Pollution: A Case Study of Sambandam S and Balakrishnan K in India”

The World Health Organization (WHO) has released a fact sheet on the negative impact of household air pollution on health. Additionally, studies have been conducted on various biomass cookstoves to determine their effectiveness in reducing exposure to harmful pollutants. These studies have evaluated factors such as combustion, emission reduction, and appliance type. Numerical modeling and experimental analysis have also been used to examine the performance of biomass cookstoves and the impact of inlet area ratio on their efficiency. Further research has been conducted on the use of biomass pellets for renewable fuel and chemicals, as well as the effect of wood combustion conditions on the morphology of emitted fine particles. The EPA and PCIA have also developed a water boiling test to assess the performance of cookstoves.

