“household vehicle ownership”: In which areas do the majority of households possess more than two vehicles?

Owning a vehicle is a necessity for many Americans, whether they use it for their daily commute or for weekend trips. According to Census Bureau data from 2021, the average American household owns two vehicles, while 8% of Americans do not own any vehicles. On the other hand, 1 in 5 households owns three or more vehicles.

Stacker recently ranked states with the largest portion of households that own more than the typical two vehicles. The data shows that the largest concentration of households with many vehicles is in central states that are often referred to as “flyover” states due to the high number of cross-country flights that pass over them. These states have fewer inhabitants than the East and West coasts, and are characterized by a larger rural population and limited access to alternative forms of transportation.

For instance, the state with the largest percentage of households that own more than two vehicles is Wyoming, where 30.56% of households own three or more vehicles. This is followed by Montana (28.94%) and North Dakota (28.80%). These mountainous states have a higher percentage of many-vehicle-owning households due to the limited access to alternative forms of transportation, as well as the need for larger vehicles to navigate rough terrain.

In contrast, the District of Columbia has the smallest percentage of households that own more than two vehicles, with only 4.04%. This is followed by New York (14.32%) and Florida (16.71%). These states have more access to public transportation and are more densely populated, making it less necessary for residents to own multiple vehicles.

The data also shows that households with three or more vehicles tend to have above-average household incomes. For example, the median income of households in the District of Columbia that own more than two vehicles is $210,000, while the median income of households in West Virginia is $96,000.

It’s worth noting that owning multiple vehicles can be expensive, not just in terms of the initial purchase price, but also in terms of maintenance, insurance, and gas costs. However, for some households, owning multiple vehicles is necessary for their daily lives, whether it’s for work, family, or leisure activities.

In conclusion, the percentage of households that own more than two vehicles varies greatly by state, with mountainous and rural states having a higher concentration of many-vehicle-owning households. While owning multiple vehicles can be expensive, it’s a necessity for some households, and is often correlated with above-average household incomes.

Car ownership rates Multi-car households Vehicle ownership statistics Areas with high car ownership Two-car families

News Source : Brendan Rodenberg

Source Link :Where do the most households own more than two vehicles?/