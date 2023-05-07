Houston after-prom shooting Today : Houston After-Prom Party Shooting Claims Life of 16-year-old

Houston After-Prom Party Shooting Claims Life of 16-Year-Old

A 16-year-old boy, Isaac Zetino, was killed during an after-prom party in Houston after an argument with the father of a girl at the celebration. According to Harris County Sheriff’s Office, Zetino got into a dispute with another juvenile male and the girl’s father, which led to both parties producing handguns and firing at each other. The father told police that he acted in self-defense when he shot Zetino, which was corroborated by evidence collected at the scene. No charges have been filed yet, and the case is still under investigation.

News Source : Isabel Keane

Source Link :16-year-old killed in shooting at Houston after-prom party/