Houston Instagram Influencer Alexis Sharkey Death: Husband Tom Sharkey of Houston spoke to ABC13 News.
“I know what my life was with my wife.” Tom Sharkey, the husband of Alexis Sharkey, spoke with me today. Tom said Alexis wasn’t always the happy person she portrayed on social media.
He said their marriage was happy. Tom says he is now receiving death threats since his wife’s disappearance and death.
“There’s always other sides to everything,” he said. “I was the one holding her, cuddling her, and building her back up. I don’t need to set the record straight. I’ll let it play out the way it is. I know what my life was with my wife.”
You can read our full conversation here -> abc13.com/8416301.
Posted by ABC13-Steve Campion on Tuesday, December 1, 2020
