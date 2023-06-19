Houston Legend Big Pokey Honored as BUN B Pays Tribute Following His Passing on Stage

Bun B Pays Tribute to Houston Legend Big Pokey Who Died After Passing Out on Stage

Bun B, the iconic rapper from Houston, Texas, recently paid tribute to the late Big Pokey, a fellow rapper from the same city who passed away after collapsing on stage during a performance. Big Pokey, whose real name was Milton Powell, was a beloved figure in the Houston hip-hop community and had a career spanning over two decades.

In a heartfelt message on social media, Bun B expressed his condolences to Big Pokey’s family and friends, as well as his fans. He described Big Pokey as a “Houston legend” who had made an indelible mark on the city’s music scene.

“Big Pokey was one of the realest dudes I ever met,” Bun B wrote. “He always kept it 100 and never compromised who he was or what he stood for. He was a true Houston legend and his music will live on forever.”

Big Pokey was known for his gritty, street-oriented lyrics and his distinctive voice, which helped define the sound of Houston rap in the late 1990s and early 2000s. He was a member of the Screwed Up Click, a collective of rappers and DJs who were associated with the late DJ Screw, a pioneer of the chopped and screwed style of hip-hop.

Fans and fellow musicians have been sharing their memories of Big Pokey and expressing their condolences on social media. Many have praised him for his contributions to Houston’s hip-hop culture and for his commitment to staying true to himself and his roots.

Big Pokey’s passing is a loss not just for Houston, but for the wider hip-hop community. His legacy will live on through his music and the memories he created for his fans and loved ones.

