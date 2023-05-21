Houston parking garage shooting victim : Man killed after attempting to open Texas driver’s car door

Man Shot and Killed After Attempting to Open Vehicle Door at Midtown Parking Garage

According to reports, a man was fatally shot by a driver in Houston’s midtown area after attempting to open the driver’s side door of an occupied vehicle. Surveillance footage reportedly shows the man attempting to enter the vehicle before being shot by the driver inside. Police found a knife near the deceased man, but it is unclear if it belonged to him or if the driver was threatened with it. The shooter was taken to police headquarters but later released, and the shooting may be considered self-defense pending further investigation.

Read Full story : Man trying to get into occupied vehicle is fatally shot by the driver, Texas cops say

News Source : Mitchell Willetts

