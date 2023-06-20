Houston Rapper Big Pokey Passes Away at Age 45: Latest Update from @CelebritiesBiographer 2023 News

Big Pokey Dead: Houston Rapper Dies at 45

In a tragic turn of events, Houston rapper Big Pokey has passed away at the age of 45. The news of his death has left the music industry and his fans in shock and disbelief.

Big Pokey, whose real name was Milton Powell, was known for his unique style and raw lyrics that captured the essence of Houston’s rap scene. He had a loyal following and was respected by his peers in the music industry.

Details about his death are still emerging, but it is believed that he died from natural causes. His family and friends have requested privacy during this difficult time.

The loss of Big Pokey is a tragic one for Houston’s rap scene, and his legacy will live on through his music.

