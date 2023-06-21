Houston Rapper Big Pokey’s Preliminary Autopsy Results Unveil No Clues on the Cause of Death

Preliminary Autopsy Results for Houston Rapper Big Pokey Don’t Reveal Cause of Death

According to reports, the preliminary autopsy results for Houston rapper Big Pokey do not provide any insight into the cause of his death. The rapper, whose real name was Milton Powell, was found dead in his Houston apartment on December 4th, 2021.

The Harris County Institute of Forensic Sciences conducted the autopsy, but further testing and investigation will be needed to determine the cause of death. The institute’s spokesperson stated that they “do not speculate on the cause and manner of death until all testing, investigation, and review is complete.”

Big Pokey was a prominent figure in the Houston rap scene and was known for his collaborations with other Houston rappers such as DJ Screw and Lil’ Keke. His death has saddened many fans and fellow musicians in the music industry.

