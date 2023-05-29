Houston Shooting today : Police Confirm One Fatality in Shooting Incident in Wooded Area of SW Houston

Police Confirm One Fatality in Shooting Incident in Wooded Area of SW Houston today 2023.

Houston police are investigating a fatal shooting that occurred in the parking lot of a Texaco gas station in Southwest Houston on May 29, 2023. The victim, who has not been identified, was found by officers after sustaining multiple gunshot wounds to the chest. Police believe the victim may have been a resident of the area and was shot in a heavily wooded area behind the gas station, which is believed to be a homeless encampment site. The investigation is ongoing, and police are urging anyone with information to come forward.

News Source : GVS – United States News

