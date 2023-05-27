“Houston Texans Ring of Honor”: The Members of the Houston Texans’ Ring of Honor

The Houston Texans Ring of Honor: A Tribute to the Legends

The Houston Texans have only been in the NFL for two decades, but they have already established themselves as a competitive team with some legendary players. While the franchise has yet to win a Super Bowl, they have had some remarkable athletes that have helped shape the team’s identity. To honor these players, the Texans have established their Ring of Honor, which recognizes the players who have made significant contributions to the team’s success. In this article, we will take a closer look at the Houston Texans Ring of Honor and some of its inductees.

What is the Houston Texans Ring of Honor?

The Houston Texans Ring of Honor is a tribute to the players who have made significant contributions to the team. The Ring of Honor was established in 2017 and is located at NRG Stadium, the home of the Texans. The Ring of Honor is a display of the team’s history and recognizes the players who have helped shape the franchise. The inductees are selected by the Texans’ organization and are honored during a special ceremony.

Inductees of the Houston Texans Ring of Honor

The Houston Texans have only inducted a few players into their Ring of Honor, but each of them has left a significant mark on the franchise.

Andre Johnson

Andre Johnson is one of the most iconic players in Houston Texans history. He played for the Texans for 12 seasons and holds several franchise records, including most receptions (1,012), receiving yards (13,597), and touchdowns (64). Johnson was a seven-time Pro Bowler and was named First-Team All-Pro twice. He was inducted into the Ring of Honor in 2017.

Bob McNair

Bob McNair was the founder and owner of the Houston Texans. He played a significant role in bringing an NFL team to Houston, and his leadership helped establish the team as a competitive franchise. McNair passed away in 2018, and he was posthumously inducted into the Ring of Honor in 2019.

J.J. Watt

J.J. Watt is one of the most dominant defensive players in NFL history. He played for the Texans for ten seasons and holds several franchise records, including most sacks (101) and forced fumbles (25). Watt was a five-time First-Team All-Pro and was named the NFL Defensive Player of the Year three times. He was inducted into the Ring of Honor in 2021.

Other Players Worthy of Induction

While the Houston Texans have only inducted three players into their Ring of Honor, there are several other players who are worthy of the honor.

Arian Foster

Arian Foster played for the Texans for seven seasons and was one of the team’s best running backs. He holds several franchise records, including most rushing yards (6,472) and most rushing touchdowns (54). Foster was a four-time Pro Bowler and was named First-Team All-Pro once.

Matt Schaub

Matt Schaub played for the Texans for seven seasons and was one of the team’s most successful quarterbacks. He holds several franchise records, including most passing yards (23,221) and most touchdowns (124). Schaub was a two-time Pro Bowler and was named Second-Team All-Pro once.

Duane Brown

Duane Brown played for the Texans for nine seasons and was one of the team’s best offensive linemen. He was a three-time Pro Bowler and was named First-Team All-Pro once.

Conclusion

The Houston Texans Ring of Honor is a tribute to the players who have made significant contributions to the team’s success. While the franchise has only been in the NFL for two decades, they have already established themselves as a competitive team with some legendary players. The Ring of Honor is a display of the team’s history and recognizes the players who have helped shape the franchise. With several players worthy of induction, it will be interesting to see who will be the next player to join the Ring of Honor.

Houston Texans Ring of Honor members Houston Texans Ring of Honor inductees Houston Texans Ring of Honor ceremony Houston Texans Ring of Honor criteria Houston Texans Ring of Honor history

News Source : Marc Ray

Source Link :Who is in the Houston Texans' Ring of Honor/