Houston, Texas collision claims the lives of 35-year-old Britney Murphy and her 60-year-old mother Sherie Smith.

Two Individuals Killed in Houston Collision: Britney Murphy and Sherie Smith
Britney Murphy, a 35-year-old woman, and her mother, Sherie Smith, a 60-year-old woman, passed away in a collision in Houston, Texas. The accident occurred while they were on their way to a Juneteenth event at a nearby park after leaving Britney’s sister, Tiffany Cofield. According to the Houston police, Britney was driving when their vehicle was struck by a truck. The investigation is still ongoing, and no charges have been filed at this time.
