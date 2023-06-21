Houston Texas Crash Claims Two Lives Including Britney Joy

Britney Joy Identified as One of Two Killed in Houston Texas Crash

Britney Joy was tragically killed in a car accident in Houston, Texas that also claimed the life of another victim. The incident occurred on Friday evening and involved multiple vehicles.

The details of the accident are still being investigated, but it has been confirmed that two people died at the scene. The other victim has not yet been identified.

Britney Joy was known for her outgoing personality and kind heart. She was loved by many and will be deeply missed. Our thoughts and prayers go out to her family and friends during this difficult time.

Houston Texas car crash Fatal car accident Britney Joy obituary Houston police investigation Traffic fatalities