Houston’s renowned rapper Big Pokey passes away at 45 following on-stage collapse: A Hollywood Tragedy

Big Pokey Dead at 45: Houston Rap Legend Collapses on Stage

Houston rap icon, Big Pokey, has passed away at the age of 45. The artist collapsed on stage during a performance, leading to his untimely death.

Big Pokey was known for his contribution to the Southern rap scene, with hits such as “Menace II Society” and “Hardest Pit in the Litter”. He was a prominent figure in the Houston music community, and his legacy will live on through his music.

Our thoughts and condolences go out to Big Pokey’s family and friends during this difficult time.





