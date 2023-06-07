“Hovawart Parenting”: The Ultimate Guide to Raising a Hovawart – TheQuarterGrill

The Hovawart Breed of Dog: A Comprehensive Guide

The Hovawart is a breed of dog that is not very old, but it is one that has gained a lot of popularity in recent years. The name of the breed is derived from the Middle High German word “Hovawart,” which means “guardian of the farmyard.” This breed of dog is known for its loyalty, intelligence, and protective nature, making it an excellent choice for families who want a dog that will keep them safe and provide them with companionship.

History of the Hovawart Breed

The Hovawart breed originated in Germany in the early 20th century. The breed was created by crossing several different breeds of dogs, including the Leonberger, the Newfoundland, and the German Shepherd. The goal was to create a dog that was intelligent, loyal, and protective, and that would be able to guard homes and farms day and night.

The Hovawart was first recognized as a breed in Germany in 1937, and it quickly became popular among farmers and landowners who needed a dog that could protect their property. The breed was used extensively during World War II as a guard dog, and it was also used by the German police and military.

After the war, the Hovawart breed began to decline in popularity, and it was almost extinct by the 1970s. However, a group of breed enthusiasts worked to revive the breed, and today it is once again a popular breed of dog in Germany and other parts of the world.

Physical Characteristics of the Hovawart Breed

The Hovawart is a large breed of dog, with males weighing between 60 and 110 pounds and females weighing between 50 and 90 pounds. The breed has a muscular, athletic build, with a broad chest and a long, thick tail. The Hovawart’s coat is thick and dense, and it can be either black, blonde, or a combination of both.

The breed has a distinctive, wedge-shaped head with a broad skull and a strong jaw. The Hovawart’s ears are medium-sized and hang down close to the head, and its eyes are dark and almond-shaped.

Temperament and Personality of the Hovawart Breed

The Hovawart is known for its loyal and protective nature, and it is an excellent guard dog. The breed is intelligent and trainable, and it is often used as a police or military dog. The Hovawart is also a great family dog, and it is known for its affectionate and gentle nature.

The Hovawart is a very social breed of dog, and it does not do well when left alone for long periods of time. The breed needs plenty of exercise and mental stimulation, and it is happiest when it is with its family.

Training and Care of the Hovawart Breed

The Hovawart is a highly trainable breed of dog, and it responds well to positive reinforcement training methods. The breed needs plenty of exercise and mental stimulation, and it is important to provide it with plenty of opportunities to run and play.

The Hovawart’s coat is thick and dense, and it requires regular grooming to keep it in good condition. The breed also needs regular exercise, and it is important to provide it with plenty of opportunities to run and play.

Conclusion

The Hovawart is a loyal and protective breed of dog that is an excellent choice for families who want a dog that will keep them safe and provide them with companionship. The breed is highly trainable, and it is known for its affectionate and gentle nature. If you are looking for a loyal and protective dog that is also a great family pet, the Hovawart may be the perfect breed for you.

