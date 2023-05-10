How are narcissists with money? :

Exploring the Financial Habits of Narcissists

Narcissism is a personality trait that has long been associated with self-centeredness, grandiosity, and a lack of empathy. However, did you know that narcissists also exhibit specific behaviors when it comes to money management? In this article, we will explore the financial habits of narcissists and how they affect their personal finances and relationships.

Defining Narcissism

First, it’s essential to define what we mean by narcissism. Narcissistic Personality Disorder (NPD) is a mental health condition characterized by an inflated sense of self-importance, a need for admiration, and a lack of empathy for others. These traits can manifest in various ways, including how someone manages their finances.

Financial Habits of Narcissists

One key trait of narcissists when it comes to money is the desire for status and recognition. They may spend money on luxury goods or experiences to impress others and boost their social standing. This can lead to overspending and debt, as they prioritize their image over financial stability.

Another financial habit of narcissists is a tendency to engage in risky investments or get-rich-quick schemes. They may believe that their superior intelligence or intuition will lead them to success, ignoring warning signs and advice from others. This can result in significant financial losses and damage to their credit.

Narcissists may also struggle with impulse control when it comes to spending. They may make large purchases on a whim, without considering the long-term impact on their finances. This can lead to a cycle of overspending, debt, and financial instability.

Furthermore, narcissists may struggle with sharing financial responsibilities in a relationship. They may expect their partner to take on the majority of the financial burden, or may refuse to contribute to joint expenses. This can create financial strain and lead to resentment from their partner.

Problematic Behaviors in Relationships

In addition to these individual financial habits, narcissists may also exhibit problematic behaviors in their relationships. They may use money as a tool for control or manipulation, withholding funds or making financial decisions without consulting their partner. This can create tension and resentment within the relationship and can lead to financial abuse.

What Can Be Done?

So, what can be done to address these financial habits in narcissists? The first step is acknowledging the problem and seeking professional help. Therapy can be effective in helping individuals with NPD develop healthier financial habits and improve their relationships.

It’s also important for partners of narcissists to set boundaries and prioritize their financial well-being. This may involve separating finances, seeking financial counseling, or even ending the relationship if financial abuse is present.

Conclusion

In conclusion, the financial habits of narcissists can have significant impacts on their personal finances and relationships. By understanding these behaviors and seeking help, individuals with NPD can develop healthier financial habits and improve their overall well-being. Partners of narcissists can also take steps to prioritize their financial security and well-being.