How can you determine if an egg is no longer viable?

How to Determine if an Egg has Died?

To determine whether an egg has died or not, you can perform a simple test. Fill a bowl with cold water and gently place the egg in it. If the egg sinks to the bottom and lies flat on its side, it is fresh. A fresh egg has a small air cell and a thick egg white. If the egg sinks but stands upright or bobs, it is several days old but still good to eat. However, if the egg floats to the top, it has gone bad and should be discarded. A rotten egg has a large air cell and a thin, watery egg white.

In summary, the water test is an easy way to determine if an egg is still fresh, old but safe to eat, or has gone bad.

