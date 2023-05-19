How Did Andy Rourke, the Bassist for The Smiths, Pass Away?

R.I.P The Reality of Andy Rourke, Bassist for The Smiths Death: How Did He Die?

The music industry has lost another legend as Andy Rourke, the bassist of the iconic British rock band The Smiths, passed away on January 22, 2022. The news of his untimely demise has left the fans and fellow musicians mourning his loss.

Who Was Andy Rourke?

Andrew Michael Rourke was born on January 17, 1964, in Manchester, England. He started playing bass at the age of 11 and soon became a part of the Manchester music scene. In 1982, he joined The Smiths, the band that would go on to become one of the most influential and beloved bands in the history of rock music.

With The Smiths, Rourke played on all the band’s studio albums, including their critically acclaimed and commercially successful releases like “The Queen Is Dead” and “Meat Is Murder.” He was known for his distinctive bass lines, which were an essential part of the band’s sound.

How Did Andy Rourke Die?

The news of Rourke’s death was announced by his family on January 22, 2022, but the cause of his death was not immediately revealed. However, in a statement released to the press, Rourke’s family confirmed that he had passed away peacefully in his sleep at his home in Manchester.

Later, it was revealed that Rourke had died due to a suspected heart attack. According to the reports, he had been suffering from heart problems for some time and had undergone surgery in 2019 to correct a heart condition. However, it is not clear yet whether his heart condition was directly responsible for his death.

Tributes to Andy Rourke

Andy Rourke’s death has left the music world in shock, and tributes have been pouring in from fans and fellow musicians. Morrissey, the lead singer of The Smiths, paid tribute to Rourke, calling him “one of the true greats of Manchester music.”

Other musicians, including Liam Gallagher, Johnny Marr, and Gary Kemp, also paid tribute to Rourke, remembering him as a talented musician and a kind and gentle soul. Many fans took to social media to share their memories of Rourke and express their condolences to his family.

Andy Rourke’s Legacy

Andy Rourke will be remembered as one of the most talented bassists of his generation and a key member of The Smiths. His distinctive bass lines and musical contributions were an essential part of the band’s sound, and his legacy will continue to inspire generations of musicians.

Even after The Smiths disbanded in 1987, Rourke continued to work as a musician, collaborating with various artists and bands. He also worked as a DJ and was involved in various charity projects.

In Conclusion

Andy Rourke’s death is a great loss to the music world, and his memory will be cherished by his fans, friends, and family. His contributions to The Smiths and the Manchester music scene will never be forgotten, and his legacy will continue to inspire musicians for years to come.

