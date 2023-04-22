How Did Chris Eubank Son Passed Away Today : Grieving Family Mourns the Tragic Loss of Chris Eubank’s Son

Family Mourns the Tragic Passing of Chris Eubank’s Son

The boxing world mourns the passing of Sebastian Eubank

The world of boxing has been devastated by the news that Chris Eubank’s son, Sebastian, passed away on July 9th, 2021, at the age of 29. The cause of his sudden death is yet to be confirmed, but the family has confirmed that they are in mourning and have thanked well-wishers for their support.

A promising young boxer

Sebastian Eubank was a boxer like his father, and he was just as passionate and dedicated to the sport as his dad. The young boxer had an impressive amateur record, and he turned professional in 2018. He had four professional fights, and he won all of them by knockout.

A life cut short

Sebastian was born in Brighton in 1992, and he grew up with his siblings in Hove. He was the second of Chris Eubank’s sons and was known for his quiet demeanor, humility, and kind heart. Sebastian was deeply loved by his family, friends, and the boxing community, who have all expressed their grief and sadness at his untimely passing.

A family in mourning

In a statement, Chris Eubank Jr. said that his brother’s death had left a hole in the family that can never be filled. He described Sebastian as the family’s rock, and he praised his brother’s many qualities, including his intelligence, wit, and caring nature.

The wider community pays tribute

The Eubank family has received a lot of support from the boxing community and the wider public, with many people paying tribute to Sebastian’s life and legacy. Promoter Eddie Hearn said that he was deeply saddened to hear the news and that Sebastian was a talented athlete who had a bright future ahead of him. Boxer Billy Joe Saunders described Sebastian as a great fighter and a kind-hearted person, and he sent his condolences to the Eubank family.

A reminder of the fragility of life

Sebastian’s passing is a reminder of the fragility of life and the importance of cherishing our loved ones while they are still with us. His family and friends will undoubtedly feel his loss deeply, and we can only hope that they find comfort in the memories of the time they spent with Sebastian.

The legacy of a promising young boxer

The boxing community, too, will feel the loss of a young fighter who had so much potential and talent. It is always tragic when a young person’s life is cut short, and Sebastian’s passing is a reminder that we should never take our health or our loved ones for granted.

Privacy requested

The Eubank family has requested privacy as they mourn their loss and come to terms with their grief. Our thoughts and condolences are with the family, and we hope that they find the strength and support they need during this difficult time. Sebastian Eubank will be greatly missed, but he will always be remembered for the legacy he left behind, both in and out of the boxing ring.