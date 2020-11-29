How Did Papa Bouba Diop Die : Senegal Former Midfielder Papa Bouba Diop Cause of Death Remains Unknown.
Papa Bouba Diop, a former midfielder who represented Senegal more than 60 times and played for several European football clubs, has died at the age of 42, reportedly following a long illness.
Diop scored the first goal of the 2002 World Cup held in Japan and South Korea when Senegal shocked reigning champions France by beating them 1-0 in the opening game, according to a statement posted online on November 29. 2020 by Aljazeera News.
We are devastated to hear news reports this evening that Papa Bouba Diop has passed away, aged 42.
FIFA is saddened to learn of the passing of Senegal legend Papa Bouba Diop.
Tributes.
The following are some tributes posted on social media to honor the life and the legacy of the deceased.
Repose en paix, Papa Bouba Diop. Un vrai géant du foot africain.
RIP Papa Bouba Diop, a giant of African Football, and not just literally. His WC 2002 goal was one of those moments when the world had to stop and recognize the continent’s talent.
THE most underrated player of the the most successful period in Pompey’s modern history. An absolute unit of a player, and more skilful that he was ever given credit for.
Devastated to have just read the news that Papa Bouba Diop has passed away. Didn’t know he’d been ill and, at 42 years of age, he’s been taken too young. We used to have a good chuckle together about me calling him “The Man Mountain Himself” RIP Papa
The Premier League is saddened to hear of the passing of former Fulham and Portsmouth midfielder Papa Bouba Diop
