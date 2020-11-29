How Did Papa Bouba Diop Die : Senegal Former Midfielder Papa Bouba Diop Cause of Death Remains Unknown.

Papa Bouba Diop, a former midfielder who represented Senegal more than 60 times and played for several European football clubs, has died at the age of 42, reportedly following a long illness.

Diop scored the first goal of the 2002 World Cup held in Japan and South Korea when Senegal shocked reigning champions France by beating them 1-0 in the opening game, according to a statement posted online on November 29. 2020 by Aljazeera News.

We are devastated to hear news reports this evening that Papa Bouba Diop has passed away, aged 42. Rest well, Wardrobe 🖤 pic.twitter.com/rvU53Vqkmn — Fulham Football Club (@FulhamFC) November 29, 2020