Papa Bouba Diop, a former midfielder who represented Senegal more than 60 times and played for several European football clubs, has died at the age of 42, reportedly following a long illness.

Diop scored the first goal of the 2002 World Cup held in Japan and South Korea when Senegal shocked reigning champions France by beating them 1-0 in the opening game, according to a statement posted online on November 29.  2020 by Aljazeera News.

 Former Fulham and Portsmouth star Papa Bouba Diop dies aged 42 after losing battle with illness he battled for many years.

