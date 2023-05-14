How Did Prophet Muhammad Died : The Final Moments of Prophet Muhammad: How Did He Die?

How Prophet Muhammad Passed Away: Revealing the Details of His Final Moments

The final moments of Prophet Muhammad are of great importance to the Islamic faith, as they mark the end of an era and the beginning of a new one. Muhammad died on June 8, 632 AD, at the age of 63, in the city of Medina, where he had established the first Islamic community.

Muhammad’s Peaceful Passing

According to Islamic tradition, Muhammad’s death was a peaceful one, and he spent his last moments surrounded by his family and close companions. He had been ill for several days before his death, and his condition worsened as time went on.

On the day of his death, Muhammad gathered his followers in the mosque and gave a final sermon, in which he urged them to follow the teachings of the Quran and to live a life of piety and righteousness. He also reminded them of their duty to Allah and to one another, and encouraged them to continue to spread the message of Islam throughout the world.

Muhammad’s Final Prayer

After the sermon, Muhammad retired to his home, where he spent the remainder of the day in prayer and meditation. He had a high fever and was in great pain, but he remained calm and composed throughout.

As the day wore on, Muhammad’s condition continued to deteriorate, and he became increasingly weak. He asked his wife Aisha to bring him a basin of water, which he used to perform his ablutions, or ritual washing, in preparation for his final prayer.

After completing his ablutions, Muhammad lay down on his bed and began to pray. As he prayed, he gradually lost consciousness, and his breathing became shallow and labored.

Finally, Muhammad took his last breath and passed away, surrounded by his family and closest companions. His death was a profound loss to the Muslim community, which had looked to him as a guiding light and a source of inspiration for many years.

Muhammad’s Legacy

In the years that followed, the Muslim community would carry on Muhammad’s legacy, spreading the message of Islam throughout the world and building a vibrant and diverse religious tradition that continues to this day.

Today, the final moments of Prophet Muhammad are remembered with reverence and respect by Muslims around the world. His life and teachings continue to inspire millions of people to live a life of piety, compassion, and service to others, and his legacy remains an enduring testament to the power of faith and the human spirit.

