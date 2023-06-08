How Do I Buy Barbra Streisand\’s Dvd Of Back To Brooklyn 2013 : A Complete Guide to Buying Barbra Streisand’s Back to Brooklyn 2013 DVD

The Ultimate Handbook for Purchasing Barbra Streisand’s Back to Brooklyn 2013 DVD

How Do I Buy Barbra Streisand’s DVD of Back to Brooklyn 2013?

Barbra Streisand is a legendary singer, actress, and director who has captured the hearts of millions of fans around the world with her music and performances. Her concert DVD of Back to Brooklyn 2013 is a must-have for any fan of the iconic performer. In this article, we will take a closer look at how you can purchase Barbra Streisand’s DVD of Back to Brooklyn 2013 and answer some of the frequently asked questions about this amazing concert.

Why Buy Barbra Streisand’s DVD of Back to Brooklyn 2013?

Barbra Streisand’s concert DVD of Back to Brooklyn 2013 is a must-have for any fan of the iconic performer. This concert was filmed at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York, and features some of her greatest hits like “The Way We Were,” “People,” and “Evergreen.” The concert also includes special guests like Il Volo and Chris Botti, making it a unique and memorable experience for all fans.

The concert DVD not only captures the amazing performances of Streisand but also gives fans a behind-the-scenes look at the making of the concert. This DVD is a great way for fans to relive the magic of the concert or experience it for the first time.

Where Can I Buy Barbra Streisand’s DVD of Back to Brooklyn 2013?

You can purchase Barbra Streisand’s DVD of Back to Brooklyn 2013 from various online retailers like Amazon, eBay, and Walmart. You can also find it at your local music and DVD stores like Best Buy and FYE.

How Much Does Barbra Streisand’s DVD of Back to Brooklyn 2013 Cost?

The cost of Barbra Streisand’s DVD of Back to Brooklyn 2013 varies depending on where you purchase it from. On Amazon, the DVD costs around $15.99, while on Walmart it costs around $14.99. Prices may also differ based on availability and shipping costs.

What Can I Expect from Barbra Streisand’s DVD of Back to Brooklyn 2013?

Barbra Streisand’s DVD of Back to Brooklyn 2013 is a high-quality concert DVD that captures the magic of her live performances. The DVD features some of her greatest hits as well as special guests like Il Volo and Chris Botti. Fans can expect a behind-the-scenes look at the making of the concert, including interviews with Streisand and the production team.

The DVD also includes bonus features like the “Back to Brooklyn” featurette, which gives fans an in-depth look at the making of the concert. There is also a “Back to Brooklyn” photo gallery and a “Back to Brooklyn” rehearsal featurette.

Frequently Asked Questions

Is the DVD region-free?

The DVD is region-free and can be played on any DVD player. How long is the concert?

The concert is approximately 2 hours and 15 minutes long. Does the DVD include subtitles?

Yes, the DVD includes English subtitles. Is there a Blu-ray version of the DVD?

Yes, there is a Blu-ray version of the DVD available. Are there any special features included on the DVD?

Yes, there are several special features included on the DVD, including a behind-the-scenes featurette, a photo gallery, and a rehearsal featurette.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Barbra Streisand’s DVD of Back to Brooklyn 2013 is a must-have for any fan of the iconic performer. The concert DVD captures the magic of her live performances and gives fans a behind-the-scenes look at the making of the concert. The DVD is available at various online retailers and local music and DVD stores. Purchase your copy today and relive the magic of Barbra Streisand’s Back to Brooklyn 2013 concert.

