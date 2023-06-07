How Do I Buy Barbra Streisand\’s Dvd Of Back To Brooklyn 2013 : A Fan’s Guide: How to Buy Barbra Streisand’s Back to Brooklyn DVD in 2013

A Guide for Fans: Purchasing Barbra Streisand’s Back to Brooklyn DVD in 2013

How Do I Buy Barbra Streisand’s DVD of Back to Brooklyn 2013?

Barbra Streisand’s Back to Brooklyn 2013 concert was a highly anticipated event for fans of the legendary singer and actress. The concert was held at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York, and was a celebration of Streisand’s roots in the city. The concert featured many of Streisand’s greatest hits, as well as a number of songs from her recent album, “Release Me.”

If you missed the concert or simply want to relive the experience, you may be wondering how to buy the DVD of Back to Brooklyn 2013. In this article, we will guide you through the process of purchasing the DVD, as well as answer some frequently asked questions about the concert and the DVD.

Where Can I Buy the DVD of Back to Brooklyn 2013?

The DVD of Back to Brooklyn 2013 is available for purchase on a number of online retailers, including Amazon, Best Buy, and Walmart. It is also available on Streisand’s official website, where you can purchase the DVD as well as other merchandise related to the concert.

To purchase the DVD on Amazon, simply search for “Barbra Streisand Back to Brooklyn 2013 DVD” and select the product from the search results. On the product page, you can choose to purchase the DVD or the Blu-ray version of the concert.

If you prefer to buy the DVD in-store, you can check with your local Best Buy or Walmart to see if they carry the product in their physical stores. However, it may be easier to purchase the DVD online for a wider selection and the convenience of home delivery.

How Much Does the DVD of Back to Brooklyn 2013 Cost?

The price of the DVD of Back to Brooklyn 2013 varies depending on the retailer you purchase it from. On Amazon, the DVD is currently priced at $12.99, while the Blu-ray version is priced at $14.99. On Streisand’s official website, the DVD is priced at $19.99.

The price of the DVD may also vary depending on whether it is on sale or if there are any promotions or discounts available through the retailer. It is important to check for any deals or discounts before purchasing the DVD to ensure you are getting the best price possible.

What Songs Are Included on the DVD of Back to Brooklyn 2013?

The DVD of Back to Brooklyn 2013 includes the full concert performance, which features a number of Streisand’s greatest hits as well as songs from her then-new album “Release Me.” Some of the songs included on the DVD are:

“As If We Never Said Goodbye”

“I Remember Brooklyn (Dialogue)”

“Nice ‘n’ Easy”

“Didn’t We”

“When the Sun Comes Out”

“My Funny Valentine”

“Lost Inside of You”

“Evergreen”

“The Way We Were”

“Enough is Enough”

“People”

“Make Our Garden Grow”

“Some Other Time”

“Happy Days Are Here Again”

The DVD also includes behind-the-scenes footage, interviews with Streisand and her team, and a tribute to Marvin Hamlisch.

What Is the Format of the DVD of Back to Brooklyn 2013?

The DVD of Back to Brooklyn 2013 is available in DVD and Blu-ray format. The DVD format is compatible with most DVD players and can be played on your TV or computer. The Blu-ray format offers high-definition video and audio quality, but requires a Blu-ray player to play.

If you are unsure which format to choose, consider the capabilities of your home entertainment system and personal preferences for video and audio quality.

What Should I Expect from the DVD of Back to Brooklyn 2013?

The DVD of Back to Brooklyn 2013 offers a front-row seat to Streisand’s iconic concert performance. The DVD captures the energy and excitement of the live event, allowing viewers to experience the concert in the comfort of their own home.

In addition to the concert performance, the DVD includes behind-the-scenes footage and interviews, giving viewers a glimpse into the making of the concert and Streisand’s creative process.

Overall, the DVD of Back to Brooklyn 2013 is a must-have for fans of Streisand and anyone who appreciates great music and live performance.

Conclusion

Purchasing the DVD of Back to Brooklyn 2013 is a great way to experience the magic of Barbra Streisand’s iconic concert. With a variety of retailers offering the DVD for purchase, it is easy to find and order online or in-store.

Whether you are a lifelong fan of Streisand or simply appreciate great music and performance, the DVD of Back to Brooklyn 2013 is sure to delight and inspire. So, don’t wait any longer – get your copy today and enjoy the magic of Streisand’s Back to Brooklyn 2013 concert!

