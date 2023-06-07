How Do I Buy Barbra Streisand\’s Dvd Of Back To Brooklyn 2013 : A Fan’s Guide to Buying Barbra Streisand’s Back to Brooklyn DVD

Guide for Fans: Purchasing Barbra Streisand’s Back to Brooklyn DVD

Barbra Streisand is a legendary singer, actress, and director who has been entertaining audiences for more than six decades. Her music has touched the hearts of millions of people around the world, and her concerts are always a must-see event. If you are a fan of Barbra Streisand and want to relive her Back to Brooklyn concert from 2013, then you are in the right place. In this article, we will guide you on how to buy Barbra Streisand’s DVD of Back to Brooklyn 2013 and answer some frequently asked questions.

Who is Barbra Streisand?

Barbra Streisand is an American singer, actress, and director who was born on April 24, 1942, in Brooklyn, New York. She started her career in the 1960s and has since become one of the most successful and award-winning artists of all time. She has won multiple Grammy Awards, Emmy Awards, Tony Awards, and Academy Awards. Barbra Streisand has released many successful albums throughout her career, including “The Barbra Streisand Album,” “Guilty,” and “Love Is the Answer.” She is also known for her roles in movies such as “Funny Girl,” “Yentl,” and “The Prince of Tides.”

Back to Brooklyn 2013 Concert

In 2013, Barbra Streisand performed a concert in her hometown of Brooklyn, New York, called “Back to Brooklyn.” The concert was held at the Barclays Center and was a huge success. Barbra Streisand performed many of her classic songs, including “People,” “The Way We Were,” and “Don’t Rain on My Parade.” She also performed some new songs from her album “Release Me.” The concert was filmed and released on DVD later that year.

How to buy Barbra Streisand’s DVD of Back to Brooklyn 2013

If you want to buy Barbra Streisand’s DVD of Back to Brooklyn 2013, there are several ways to do so. Here are some of the most popular options:

Online Retailers – You can purchase the DVD from online retailers such as Amazon, Best Buy, and Walmart. Simply search for “Barbra Streisand Back to Brooklyn DVD” on their website, and you should find it easily. The price may vary depending on the retailer, but it is usually around $15-$20. Barbra Streisand’s Official Website – You can also buy the DVD from Barbra Streisand’s official website. Go to https://www.barbrastreisand.com/music/back-to-brooklyn/ and click “Buy Now.” You will be redirected to a page where you can choose to buy the DVD or the Blu-ray version of the concert. The price is $19.99 for the DVD and $24.99 for the Blu-ray. Local Music Stores – If you prefer to shop locally, you can check your local music store to see if they have the DVD in stock. It may be harder to find, but it is worth a shot.

Frequently Asked Questions

Can I stream Barbra Streisand’s Back to Brooklyn concert online?

Yes, you can stream the concert on Amazon Prime Video. However, it is not included in the Prime membership and must be rented or purchased separately.

Is the DVD of Back to Brooklyn 2013 available in other regions besides the US?

Yes, the DVD is available in other regions such as the UK, Australia, and Canada. You can check your local retailers or online stores to see if they have it in stock.

How long is the concert on the DVD?

The concert on the DVD is approximately 2 hours long and includes 22 songs.

Does the DVD include any bonus features?

Yes, the DVD includes bonus features such as behind-the-scenes footage, interviews with Barbra Streisand, and a photo gallery.

Is the DVD of Back to Brooklyn 2013 available in other formats besides DVD and Blu-ray?

No, the DVD and Blu-ray are the only formats available at this time.

Conclusion

Barbra Streisand’s Back to Brooklyn concert from 2013 is a must-see for any fan of her music. With the help of this article, you should now know how to buy the DVD of the concert and where to find it. Whether you purchase it online or at your local music store, you will not be disappointed. Enjoy the concert and relive the magic of Barbra Streisand’s incredible talent.

