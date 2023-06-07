How Do I Buy Barbra Streisand\’s Dvd Of Back To Brooklyn 2013 : A Guide to Buying Barbra Streisand’s Back to Brooklyn 2013 DVD

Purchasing the Barbra Streisand Back to Brooklyn 2013 DVD: A Comprehensive Guide

Barbra Streisand, the iconic American singer, actress, and filmmaker, has been entertaining audiences for over six decades. Her music and performances are timeless, and her fans eagerly await every new release. One of her most popular concerts was the 2013 “Back to Brooklyn” show, which was recorded and released on DVD. If you’re a fan of Barbra Streisand and want to add this DVD to your collection, here’s how you can do it.

There are several ways to buy Barbra Streisand’s DVD of Back to Brooklyn 2013. Here are some of the most popular options:

Official Barbra Streisand website

You can buy the DVD of Back to Brooklyn 2013 directly from Barbra Streisand’s official website. The DVD is priced at $24.99, and you can pay via credit card or PayPal. The website also offers international shipping, so fans from all over the world can purchase the DVD. Amazon

Amazon is one of the largest online retailers in the world, and they have the DVD of Back to Brooklyn 2013 in stock. The DVD is priced at $16.99, and you can get free shipping if you’re an Amazon Prime member. If you’re not a Prime member, you can also opt for free shipping if your order total is over $25. Walmart

Walmart also sells the DVD of Back to Brooklyn 2013. The DVD is priced at $16.97, and you can opt for free pickup at your nearest Walmart store. If you want it shipped to your home, you can get free shipping if your order total is over $35.

FAQs

Q. What is the DVD of Back to Brooklyn 2013?

A. The DVD of Back to Brooklyn 2013 is a recording of Barbra Streisand’s concert in her hometown of Brooklyn, New York. The concert features some of her most popular hits, as well as some new songs.

Q. How long is the DVD of Back to Brooklyn 2013?

A. The DVD of Back to Brooklyn 2013 is approximately 120 minutes long.

Q. Can I buy the DVD of Back to Brooklyn 2013 in stores?

A. Yes, the DVD of Back to Brooklyn 2013 is available in some stores, including Walmart. However, availability may vary depending on your location.

Q. Is the DVD of Back to Brooklyn 2013 available in other formats?

A. Yes, the DVD of Back to Brooklyn 2013 is also available on Blu-ray and as a digital download.

Q. What songs are included in the DVD of Back to Brooklyn 2013?

A. The DVD of Back to Brooklyn 2013 features 22 songs, including “As If We Never Said Goodbye,” “The Way We Were,” “People,” and “Somewhere.”

Q. Is the DVD of Back to Brooklyn 2013 suitable for all ages?

A. Yes, the DVD of Back to Brooklyn 2013 is suitable for all ages. However, some younger viewers may not be familiar with Barbra Streisand’s music.

